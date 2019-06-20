U.S. military says drone was 34 km from Iran when it was shot down

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Thursday that Iran shot down its drone while it was flying at high altitude in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz, approximately 34 km from the nearest point of land on the Iranian coast.

“This dangerous and escalatory attack was irresponsible and occurred in the vicinity of established air corridors between Dubai, UAE, and Muscat, Oman, possibly endangering innocent civilians,” Lieutenant General Joseph Guastella, the top Air Force commander in the Middle East, told Pentagon reporters, without taking questions.

Guastella said the drone had not violated Iranian airspace “at any time during its mission.” He added that it fell into international waters after the shoot-down.