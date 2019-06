Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about US-India relations at the "India International Centre" in New Delhi, India June 26, 2019. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

MUMBAI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview with local media in India on Wednesday that the United States had done everything it could to de-escalate tensions with Iran.

“If there is conflict, if there is war, if there is a kinetic activity, it will be because the Iranians made that choice. I hope that they do not,” Pompeo told broadcaster India Today from New Delhi, where he is on an official visit.