Factbox: Responses to Iranian plans to increase uranium enrichment

(Reuters) - Iran announced on Sunday it will shortly boost its uranium enrichment above a cap set by a landmark 2015 nuclear deal, a major escalation that could eventually culminate in the return of all international sanctions on Tehran.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a meeting with Edouard Fritch, President of French Polynesia, (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Pool

Following are responses from the international community to the breach of a deal signed with the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany and known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA).

FRANCE:

The French president condemned the Iranian announcement, saying the decision was a “violation” of the agreement reached between Iran and world powers to curb uranium enrichment.

The French government will not trigger the deal’s dispute resolution mechanism for now, instead giving itself one week to try to get all parties talking again.

ISRAEL:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the decision by Iran was an extremely dangerous move and he again called on Europe to impose punitive sanctions on Tehran.

“The enrichment of uranium is made for one reason and one reason only - it’s for the creation of atomic bombs,” said Netanyahu.

GERMANY:

Germany urged Iran to stop taking measures that undermined the non-proliferation deal.

“We had called upon Iran not to take further measures that undermine the nuclear deal,” said a German foreign ministry spokesman.

“We strongly urge Iran to stop and reverse all activities inconsistent with its commitments under the JCPoA, including the production of low enriched uranium beyond the respective JCPoA stockpile limit.

BRITAIN:

“Iran has broken the terms of the JCPoA,” a Foreign Office spokesman said.

“While the UK remains fully committed to the deal, Iran must immediately stop and reverse all activities inconsistent with its obligations. We are coordinating with other JCPoA participants regarding the next steps under the terms of the deal, including a Joint Commission.”