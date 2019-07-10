'We have nothing to hide', Iran envoy replies to Trump allegation

VIENNA (Reuters) - All Iran’s nuclear activities are monitored by the U.N. atomic watchdog policing its nuclear deal with major powers, its ambassador to the watchdog said on Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said it was secretly enriching uranium.

“We have nothing to hide,” Kazim Gharib Abadi told reporters after an emergency meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) 35-nation Board of Governors called by the United States.