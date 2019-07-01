Iran's nuclear energy agency to issue report on exceeding uranium stockpile limit: Fars

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization will soon issue a report about exceeding the stockpile limit of enriched uranium set out in a landmark 2015 nuclear deal, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Monday.

Fars did not provide any additional information on what the report may contain or when it might be issued.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed on Monday that the Islamic Republic had exceeded the relevant limit of 300 kg of uranium hexaflouride (UF6).