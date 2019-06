FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks live on television after casting his ballot in the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States was imposing fresh sanctions on Iran, amid an escalation in tensions between the two countries.

Trump told reporters the sanctions, which will target Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were in response to Tehran’s downing of a U.S. drone last week.