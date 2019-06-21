World News
June 21, 2019 / 11:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. 'very pleased' that Saudi Arabia ensuring well-supplied oil market

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - The United States is “very pleased” that Saudi Arabia is making sure that the global oil market is well supplied, a U.S. official said on Friday, amid fears of energy disruption because of growing military tension in the Middle East.

“They have been very helpful at ensuring the well-supplied and stable oil market, and so we’re very pleased,” U.S. envoy on Iran, Brian Hook, told a news conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below