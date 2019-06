FILE PHOTO: Brian Hook, U.S. Special Representative for Iran, speaks about potential threats posed by Iran, during a news conference at a military base in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - The United States envoy on Iran, Brian Hook, said on Friday it was “important we do everything” to de-escalate tensions with Iran.

“Our diplomacy does not give Iran the right to respond with military force, Iran needs to meet our diplomacy with diplomacy and not military force,” he told a news conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh. “It’s important we do everything we can to de-escalate.”