U.S. officials to brief diplomats on new maritime security initiative for Gulf

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. officials will speak to members of the Washington diplomatic corps on Friday about a new initiative to promote freedom of navigation and maritime security around the Strait of Hormuz, the State Department said on Wednesday.

“A multinational effort is needed to address this global challenge and ensure the safe passage of vessels,” the State Department said in a statement, adding the briefing would be conducted by Defense and State Department personnel and would be closed to the news media.