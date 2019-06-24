U.N. Security Council condemns attacks on oil tankers in Middle East

FILE PHOTO: An Iranian navy boat tackles a fire on an oil tanker after it was attacked in the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Monday condemned the attacks on oil tankers in the Middle East as serious threat to international peace and security.

“The council members urge concerned parties and all countries in the region to exercise maximum restraint and take measures and actions to reduce escalation and end tension,” Kuwait’s U.N. ambassador, Mansour Al-Otaibi, said in a statement following a Security Council meeting.