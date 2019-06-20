World News
June 20, 2019 / 6:25 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

U.S. drone shot down by Iranian missile in international airspace: U.S. source

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. military drone has been shot down in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, a U.S. official said on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official said the drone was a U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton. No further details were immediately available, including the time of the shoot-down.

The aircraft’s manufacturer, Northrop Grumman, says on its website that the Triton can fly for over 24 hours at a time, at altitudes higher than 10 miles, with an operational range of 8,200 nautical miles.

Reporting by Phil Stewart

