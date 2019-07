FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a joint news conference with President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele at the Presidential House in San Salvador, El Salvador, July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday dismissed Iran’s announcement that it had captured 17 spies working for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and sentenced some to death.

“The Iranian regime has a long history of lying,” Pompeo said in an interview on Fox News.