Iran tells U.S. it will be responsible for consequences of any attack: Fars

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran has told the United States via the Swiss ambassador that Washington will be responsible for the consequences of any military action against Iran, the Fars news agency said on Friday.

Because Washington and Tehran have no formal diplomatic ties, the Swiss ambassador in Tehran represents American interests in the Islamic Republic.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that Iran’s foreign ministry,which summoned the ambassador, had told the envoy that Iran was not pursuing war with the United States.

Separately, IRNA quoted Mohsen Baharvand, director of the Iranian foreign ministry department for the Americas, as saying: “If the side facing us take provocative and unthought-out actions, they will receive a reciprocal response whose consequences are unpredictable, and the loss and damage of it will be on all sides.”