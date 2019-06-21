Trump says he halted U.S. military response on Iran because was 'not proportionate'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he blocked a planned military strike against Iran because it would not have been a proportionate response to Tehran’s downing of an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone, adding that more sanctions were imposed late on Thursday.

“10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world,” Trump said in a series of early morning tweets. “Sanctions are biting & more added last night.”