Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres speaks to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, April 26, 2019. Parker Song/Pool via REUTERS

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by the Iranian shooting down of U.S. drone and urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint, a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday.

“It’s important that all parties exercise maximum restraint and avoid any action that could inflame the situation,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.