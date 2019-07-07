U.N. nuclear inspectors will report back on Iran's enrichment move

FILE PHOTO - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters is pictured in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Inspectors from the U.N. nuclear watchdog who are in Iran will report back once they have checked that Tehran has enriched uranium to a higher level of purity than that allowed under its nuclear deal, the agency said on Sunday.

“We are aware of Iran’s announcement related to its uranium enrichment level,” a spokesman for the International Atomic Energy Agency said.

“IAEA inspectors in Iran will report to our headquarters as soon as they verify the announced development.”