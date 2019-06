FILE PHOTO: Brian Hook, U.S. Special Representative for Iran, speaks about potential threats posed by Iran, during a news conference at a military base in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Al Drago

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook met Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh on Friday, the minister tweeted.

They discussed recent attacks in the region which the United States and Saudi Arabia blame on Iran. Iran denies being behind the attacks.

Prince Khalid affirmed Saudi support for the U.S. campaign to pressure Iran.