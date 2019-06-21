Trump says he's not looking for war with Iran: NBC News interview

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he is not looking for war with Iran, but he warned that if a conflict did occur it would result in “obliteration.”

“I’m not looking for war, and if there is it’ll be obliteration like you’ve never seen before. But I’m not looking to do that,” Trump told NBC News in an interview a day after he aborted a planned air strike against Iranian targets in retaliation for Tehran shooting down a U.S. drone.