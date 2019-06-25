Iran will never pursue a nuclear weapon, says foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sits for an interview with Reuters in New York, New York, U.S. April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran will never pursue a nuclear weapon, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday, according to the IRIB news agency.

He pointed to the past use of nuclear weapons by the United States and to recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that he had called off a military strike on Iran because it would have killed 150 people.

“You were really worried about 150 people? How many people have you killed with a nuclear weapon? How many generations have you wiped out with these weapons?” Zarif said.

“It is us who, because of our religious views, will never pursue a nuclear weapon,” he added.