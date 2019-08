FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivers a speech during the Inauguration ceremony for National Action on Housing Construction Scheme in Tehran, Iran August 27, 2019. Official Presidential website/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani called on Wednesday for unity in order to overcome what he described as an “economic war” imposed on his country by the United States.

“We need to unite to fight against and to win this economic war that America has launched against Iran,” Rouhani said in a televised speech.