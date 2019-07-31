World News
July 31, 2019 / 9:52 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Zarif sanctioned by U.S. due to his negotiating skills: Iran foreign ministry

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States has sanctioned Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif because they fear his negotiating skills, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a tweet early on Thursday.

“The peak of stupidity and inconsistency of America’s leaders is at a point where they don’t recognize Dr. Zarif as being influential in Iran’s policy but with the ultimate ignorance they sanction him!” Mousavi wrote. “The Americans have a strong fear of the logic of Dr. Zarif and his negotiating skills.”

Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh

