Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif attends a seminar at Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI) in Oslo, Norway, August 22, 2019. NTB Scanpix/Lise Aserud via REUTERS

OSLO (Reuters) - Iran will not start a war in the Gulf but it will defend itself, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.

“Will there be a war in the ... Gulf? I can tell you that we will not start the war... but we will defend ourselves,” he said at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs.