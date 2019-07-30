Iran's Zarif calls on Trump to reject hawkish allies' thirst for war

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a news conference in Moscow, Russia May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister called on Tuesday on U.S. President Donald Trump to reject his hawkish allies’ thirst for war, adding that Iranians had outlasted every aggressor for millennia.

“For millennia, Iranians have outlasted every aggressor ...

@realDonaldTrump: reject #B_Team’s fake history & its thirst for #ForeverWar. Diplomacy=prudence; never weakness,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

Zarif has in the past said that a so-called “B-team” including Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton, an ardent Iran hawk, and conservative Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could goad Trump into a conflict with Tehran.

Trump himself tweeted on Monday: “Just remember, the Iranians never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!”.