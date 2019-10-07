Iran calls on Iraqi people to preserve unity, show restraint: TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran is calling on the Iraqi people to show restraint, an Iranian government spokesman said on Monday, after days of unrest in Iraq during which the death toll has passed 100 and more than 6,000 have been wounded.

“Iran will always stand by the Iraqi nation and the Iraqi government. We are calling on them to preserve unity and to show restraint,” the government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a news conference.

He also said Iran will continue its efforts to ease tensions in the Gulf by improving ties with its Gulf Arab neighbors.