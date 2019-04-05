DME mulls adding Mideast crudes for Oman contract delivery: sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) is considering adding other Middle East crude grades for delivery to its Oman crude oil contract, trade sources said on Friday.

The move is aimed at raising the contract’s liquidity and to buffer the contract from price spikes that could be caused by a surge in Chinese demand for Oman oil, the trade sources said.

China buys most of the Oman’s crude oil. A surge in crude demand from the world’s largest oil importer caused Oman crude futures to spike in September.

DME is looking at adding Murban and Dubai crude to the basket of crude grades for delivery beyond Oman and could set price differentials to account for difference in crude quality among the grades, the sources said.

The exchange has started consultations with customers, said the sources, some of whom had been contacted by DME on the matter.

DME declined to provide further details.