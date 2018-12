FILE PHOTO: Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is seen in Algiers, Algeria April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has been unable to receive the Saudi crown prince during his visit as planned due to acute flu, the Algerian presidency said on Monday.

The Saudi heir, Mohammed bin Salman, had arrived late on Sunday for a two-day visit to Algeria.