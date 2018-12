FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Algiers, Algeria December 2, 2018. Picture taken December 2, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman left Algeria after an official visit that started on Sunday night, Saudi state TV reported on Monday.

Prince Mohammed arrived in Algeria from Mauritania, resuming his tour of Arab countries after attending the G20 summit in Argentina. Before attending the G20 summit, he had visited the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and Tunisia.