Saudi crown prince to start visit to Egypt on Monday: MENA

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman leaves the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s crown prince was due to arrive in Egypt on Monday for a two-day visit, state news agency MENA reported, part of his first trip abroad since the murder of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is due to hold talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi “dealing with bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries ... as well as some political files of shared interest”, MENA said.

Prince Mohammed has visited the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain since Thursday. He is expected to travel to Tunisia on Tuesday.

Khashoggi’s killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul at the beginning of October drew global condemnation. Saudi Arabia has said the crown prince had no prior knowledge of the killing of the Washington Post columnist at Riyadh’s consulate in Istanbul last month.

Related Coverage Tunisia activists to protest against Saudi Crown prince visit