Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman looks on during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, Egypt November 27, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

TUNIS (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Tunisia on Tuesday, a Tunisian presidency source said.

Hundreds of Tunisians have been staging the first protests of the Arab world against him, denouncing the kingdom’s de facto ruler as a murderer involved in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.