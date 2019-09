Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gestures as he addresses his supporters via a screen during the religious procession to mark the Shi'ite Ashura ceremony, in Beirut, Lebanon September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Tuesday there were no red lines left in defending Lebanon from Israeli aggression, a day after the Iran-backed group said it had shot down an Israeli drone in the latest flare-up between it and Israel.

Hassan Nasrallah said Lebanon and the Lebanese people reserve the right to defend the country against Israeli attacks.