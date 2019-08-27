World News
August 27, 2019 / 2:52 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Hezbollah planning 'calculated strike' against Israel after drones: two sources close to Hezbollah

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran-backed Hezbollah is preparing a “calculated strike” against Israel in response to two drones that crashed in Beirut at the weekend, two sources close to Hezbollah told Reuters on Tuesday.

A reaction “is being arranged in a way which wouldn’t lead to a war that neither Hezbollah nor Israel wants,” one of the sources said. “The direction now is for a calculated strike, but how matters develop, that’s another thing.”

Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Ellen Francis; Editing by Michael Georgy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
