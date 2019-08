FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem is pictured during an interview with Reuters at his office in Beirut's suburbs, Lebanon August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah’s deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem has said the Iran-backed movement will retaliate against Israel after two drones crashed in Beirut, but a new war between the two enemies remains unlikely.

“I rule out that the atmosphere is one of war, it is one of a response to an attack,” he told Russia’s RT Arabic channel in an interview on Tuesday night. “Everything will be decided at its time.”