Israeli military says current hostilities with Hezbollah apparently over

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s military said it appears that an eruption of fighting with Hezbollah along the Lebanon border on Sunday is over after the armed group fired anti-tank missiles and Israel responded with artillery and air strikes.

“Hezbollah executed the attack ... however (it) failed to cause casualties,” a military spokesman said. “The tactical event on the ground ... appears to be behind us, however the strategic situation is still on, and the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) maintains an elevated level of readiness.”