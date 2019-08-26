PM Hariri: Lebanon wants to avoid escalation with Israel

FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri is seen during the meeting to discuss a draft policy statement at the governmental palace in Beirut, Lebanon February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Monday his government wants to avoid an escalation with Israel but the international community must reject Israel’s “blatant violation” of Lebanese sovereignty.

Two drones crashed on Sunday in Beirut suburbs prompting the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement to warn Israeli soldiers at the border to await a response.

“The Lebanese government sees it best to avoid any sliding of the situation towards a dangerous escalation but this requires the international community affirming its rejection of this blatant violation,” Hariri told the ambassadors of the U.N. Security Council’s five permanent members, his office said.