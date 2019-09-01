World News
September 1, 2019 / 5:50 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Iran says Hezbollah's attack on Israel's army was a retaliatory move: IRNA

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Hezbollah’s policy is aimed at safeguarding the interests of Lebanon, Iran’s state news agency IRNA quoted a senior Iranian security official as saying in reaction to the Iran-backed group’s attack on Israel’s army on Sunday.

“Hezbollah enjoys significant popular support in Lebanon ... the Zionist regime’s (Israel) punishment by Hezbollah was a reciprocal measure that displayed the resistance front’s determination to counter threats,” said Ali Shamkhani.

Iran often refers to regional countries and forces opposed to Israel and the United States as a “resistance front”.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below