BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun met with the country’s United Nations Special Coordinator on Monday to discuss the “Israeli assault on the southern suburbs of Beirut,” the presidency said on Twitter.

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement has vowed to respond to what it called an Israeli drone attack in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Sunday.