U.S. concurs with new findings on Syria's use of chemical weapons: Pompeo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A new report by the global chemical weapons watchdog is the latest addition to a “large and growing body of evidence” that the Syrian government uses chemical weapons against its people, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.
Pompeo also said in a statement that Washington assesses that the Syrian government “retains sufficient chemicals - specifically sarin and chlorine - and expertise from its traditional chemical weapons (CW) program to use sarin, to produce and deploy chlorine munitions, and to develop new CW.”
Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Chris Reese