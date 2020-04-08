U.S. concurs with new findings on Syria's use of chemical weapons: Pompeo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses a news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A new report by the global chemical weapons watchdog is the latest addition to a “large and growing body of evidence” that the Syrian government uses chemical weapons against its people, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

Pompeo also said in a statement that Washington assesses that the Syrian government “retains sufficient chemicals - specifically sarin and chlorine - and expertise from its traditional chemical weapons (CW) program to use sarin, to produce and deploy chlorine munitions, and to develop new CW.”