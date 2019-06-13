UK blames Iran for oil tanker attacks: government source

A handout photo made available by the Norwegian shipowner Frontline of the crude oil tanker Front Altair after the fire onboard the ship in the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019. Frontline/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain shares the U.S. government’s assessment that Iran is to blame for two attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, a government source said.

“We agree with it,” a source at Britain’s foreign ministry said, when asked about the U.S. assessment, declining to give further details.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters earlier on Thursday that the U.S. government believed Iran was to blame, based on the weapons used, the level of expertise needed to execute the operation, and other factors.