Britain backs U.S. in blaming Iran for tanker attacks

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt arrives at the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said there was no reason not to believe the United States’ assessment that Iran was responsible for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

“We are going to make our own independent assessment, we have our processes to do that, (but) we have no reason not to believe the American assessment and our instinct is to believe it because they are our closest ally,” Hunt told BBC radio on Friday, echoing comments he made late on Thursday.