An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019. ISNA/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt condemned on Thursday any acts that undermine the safety of waterways in the Gulf region, the foreign ministry said, after two oil tankers were attacked and left adrift in the Gulf of Oman.

Egypt was “following with concern” the news of the attack, the foreign ministry spokesman said.