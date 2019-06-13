UAE says attacks on oil tankers are a 'dangerous escalation'

FILE PHOTO - UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash is seen during preparatory meeting for the GCC, Arab and Islamic summits in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali

CAIRO (Reuters) - Attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and on a Saudi airport are a ‘major and dangerous escalation’ that requires the international community to scramble to protect regional stability and security, the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

“Wisdom and collective responsibility are needed to prevent more escalation,” Anwar Gargash said in a Twitter post.