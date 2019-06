DUBAI (Reuters) - Two tankers have been evacuated after an incident in the Gulf of Oman and the crew are safe, four shipping and trade sources said on Thursday.

The sources identified the tankers as the Marshal Islands-flagged Front Altair and the Panama-flagged Kokuka Courageous.

There was no immediate confirmation from ship operators or authorities in Oman or neighboring United Arab Emirates, in whose territorial waters four tankers were hit last month.