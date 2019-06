A handout photo made available by the Norwegian shipowner Frontline of the crude oil tanker Front Altair after the fire onboard the ship in the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019. Frontline/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The British government agrees with the United States that Iran was behind the suspected attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, a BBC reporter wrote on Twitter.

“We strongly agree with the US assessment,” the reporter tweeted, quoting a UK Foreign Office source.

The Foreign Office had no immediate comment.