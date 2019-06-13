Latest on suspected attacks on tankers in Gulf of Oman

(Reuters) - Here is the latest from Reuters on suspected attacks on two tankers on Thursday south of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the Middle East’s oil is shipped:

* Panama-listed tanker Kokuka Courageous was damaged in a “suspected attack” that breached the hull above the water line, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement said.

* All crew are reported safe with one minor injury, the company said.

* There had been an engine room fire on the tanker, which was carrying a cargo of methanol from Saudi Arabia to Singapore.

* A second ship, the Front Altair, was “suspected of being hit by a torpedo” at around 0400 GMT, said Taiwanese refiner CPC Corp, which had chartered the vessel.

* The Aframax-class tanker loaded with 75,000 tonnes of naphtha was on fire, said Norwegian owner Frontline.

* It was traveling from Ruwais, United Arab Emirates, to Taiwan, according to trade sources and Refinitiv Eikon data.

* All 44 sailors from the two ships have been rescued by Iranian search and rescue teams, Tehran’s Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported, citing an unnamed informed source.

* The Bahrain-based U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet said it was assisting after receiving distress calls.

* Oil prices surged by 4% on the news.