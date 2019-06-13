Iran's U.N. mission rejects 'unfounded' U.S. claim over Gulf of Oman tanker attacks

A handout photo made available by the Norwegian shipowner Frontline of the crude oil tanker Front Altair during the firefighting of the fire onboard the ship in the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019. Frontline/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Iran categorically rejects the “unfounded” U.S. claim over Thursday’s attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, Iran’s mission to the United Nations said after Washington blamed Tehran for the attacks.

“Iran categorically rejects the U.S. unfounded claim with regard to 13 June oil tanker incidents and condemns it in the strongest possible terms,” the Iranian mission said in a statement.