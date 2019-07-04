Iran says 'active resistance' is an antidote to Trump's warnings: TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said on Thursday that “active resistance’ was an antidote to U.S. President Donald Trump’s warning over Tehran’s commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, state TV reported.

“By exiting the nuclear deal, Trump has wounded the path of diplomacy ... the best antidote to all threats is active resistance,” said spokesman of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Keyvan Khosravi.

“Iran is determined to go ahead with its plan to further scale back its nuclear commitments under the deal.”

Trump warned Iran on Wednesday to “Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been.”