Bolton sees U.S. pressure on Iran leading it to new talks

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton delivers joint statements with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem June 23, 2019. Tsafrir Abayov/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton predicted on Tuesday that Washington’s pressure campaign against Iran would lead it to enter negotiations.

“They’ll either get the point or ... we will simply enhance the maximum pressure campaign further,” Bolton told reporters after meeting his Russian and Israeli counterparts in Jerusalem. “It will be, I think, the combination of sanctions and other pressure that does bring Iran to the table.”