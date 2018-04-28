FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2018 / 6:55 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

U.S. urges Europeans to impose sanctions on Iran missile program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - The United States is urging its European allies and others to impose sanctions on Iran to curb its missile program, calling it an international threat to peace and security.

FILE PHOTO: A display featuring missiles and a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran September 27, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

“We are urging nations around the world to sanction any individuals and entities associated with Iran’s missile program, and it has also been a big part of discussions with Europeans,” Brian Hook, senior policy advisor to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, told reporters in Riyadh.

Hook, who is negotiating changes to the Iran nuclear deal with European allies, said Iran’s missile program would be a major topic in talks on Sunday between Pompeo and leaders from Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

