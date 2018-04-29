FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2018 / 9:51 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo stresses need for Gulf unity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo underscored the need for unity in the Gulf on Sunday during a brief visit to the Saudi capital.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Riyadh , Saudi Arabia April 29, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

“Gulf unity is necessary and we need to achieve it,” Pompeo said at a news conference.

Saudi Arabia, along with the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, cut off travel and trade ties with Qatar last June, accusing it of supporting terrorism and arch rival Iran.

Doha has denied the charges and has said the countries aim to curtail its sovereignty.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Sarah Dadouch; editing by Jason Neely

