Britain sends second warship to gulf amid tensions with Iran: Sky

FILE PHOTO: Fog around the Rock of the British overseas territory of Gibraltar is seen from a ship off Gibraltar December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is sending a second warship to the Gulf amid growing tensions with Iran after Royal Marines seized an Iranian tanker off the coast of Gibraltar last week, Sky News reported.

Sky said the destroyer HMS Duncan, which had been earmarked for deployment in the region anyway although not so soon, would sail to the Gulf in the next few days to join the frigate HMS Montrose.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence had no immediate comment on the report.